NE Tennessee’s active case count drops by 102 on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 64 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 165 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +4, Greene 0, Hawkins +9, Johnson +1, Sullivan +27, Unicoi +3, and Washington +20.

Today marks the fourth day in which fewer than 100 new cases were reported. The current streak follows nearly a week of triple-digit new cases.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 749 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 956 new cases.

There have been 54,674 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Washington County. This snaps a five-day streak of no new fatalities.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported three new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, seven deaths were reported.

There have been 1,031 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -14, Greene -12, Hawkins -10, Johnson -7, Sullivan -20, Unicoi -2, and Washington -37.

There are currently 1,479 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 102 cases from yesterday. This marks the second day that the region’s active case count has decreased.

After today’s drop in active cases, only two counties have experienced an increase in active cases over the past seven days: Johnson and Sullivan. Yesterday, the situation was reversed with only two counties having experienced a decrease.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 721 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 836,563 cases.

The health department also reported 15 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,096 deaths.

There are currently 13,275 active cases in Tennessee, down 713 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 811,192 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 836,563 as of April 20, 2021 including 12,096 deaths, 874 current hospitalizations and 811,192 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.97%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/VKLzoGwtID. pic.twitter.com/TniUz8uEJO — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 20, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 54,674 (+64)

Inactive/recovered: 52,164 (+165)

Deaths: 1,031 (+1)

Active cases: 1,479 (-102)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,472 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 6,151 (+18)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 165 (-14)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,739 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 7,476 (+12)

Deaths: 152 (0)

Active cases: 111 (-12)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,790 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 5,554 (+19)

Deaths: 106 (0)

Active cases: 130 (-10)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,317 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,216 (+8)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 63 (-7)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,211 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 15,358 (+47)

Deaths: 287 (0)

Active cases: 566 (-20)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,948 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 1,854 (+5)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 45 (-2)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,197 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 13,555 (+56)

Deaths: 243 (+1)

Active cases: 399 (-37)