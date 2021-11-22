NE Tennessee’s 14-day COVID case rate continues to increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 119 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.
Over the past three days, Northeast Tennessee saw 388 new cases and nine new deaths.
Vaccinations
As of today, 238,925 people, or about 47.3% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.
There were 2,800 new vaccinations over the past week, up 9% from the previous seven-day period and up 153% from about a month ago.
New Cases
New cases reported today by county: Carter +7, Greene +4, Hawkins +13, Johnson +1, Sullivan +28, Unicoi +4, and Washington +16.
Three-day new cases:
Carter: 38 new cases
Greene: 36 cases
Hawkins: 48 cases
Johnson: 23 cases
Sullivan: 119 cases
Unicoi: 8 cases
Washington: 116 cases
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,304 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,002 new cases.
The current 14-day rate is the highest in nearly a month.
There have been 93,077 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Community Spread Rate
All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.
New Deaths
New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +1, Sullivan +4, and Washington +2.
Three-day new deaths:
Carter: 2 new deaths
Hawkins: 1 death
Sullivan: 4 deaths
Washington: 2 deaths
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 21 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 14 deaths were reported.
There have been 1,550 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
The TDH reported 1,916 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 53 from the previous day.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 591 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,306,796 cases.
The health department also reported 14 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,861 deaths.
There are currently 14,071 active cases in Tennessee, down 150 from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 1,275,864 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 93,077 (73)
Inactive/recovered: 89,611 (119)
Deaths: 1,550 (7)
Active cases: 1,916 (-53)
Carter County
Total cases: 10,800 (+7)
Inactive/recovered: 10,427 (+14)
Deaths: 225 (0)
Active cases: 148 (-7)
Greene County
Total cases: 14,130 (+4)
Inactive/recovered: 13,676 (+8)
Deaths: 247 (0)
Active cases: 207 (-4)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 10,635 (+13)
Inactive/recovered: 10,232 (+22)
Deaths: 180 (+1)
Active cases: 223 (-10)
Johnson County
Total cases: 3,876 (+1)
Inactive/recovered: 3,686 (+16)
Deaths: 52 (0)
Active cases: 138 (-15)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 27,828 (+28)
Inactive/recovered: 26,791 (+31)
Deaths: 443 (+4)
Active cases: 594 (-7)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,218 (+4)
Inactive/recovered: 3,119 (+2)
Deaths: 65 (0)
Active cases: 34 (+2)
Washington County
Total cases: 22,590 (+16)
Inactive/recovered: 21,680 (+26)
Deaths: 338 (+2)
Active cases: 572 (-12)