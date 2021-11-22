NE Tennessee’s 14-day COVID case rate continues to increase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 119 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Over the past three days, Northeast Tennessee saw 388 new cases and nine new deaths.

Vaccinations

As of today, 238,925 people, or about 47.3% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 2,800 new vaccinations over the past week, up 9% from the previous seven-day period and up 153% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +7, Greene +4, Hawkins +13, Johnson +1, Sullivan +28, Unicoi +4, and Washington +16.

Three-day new cases:

Carter: 38 new cases

Greene: 36 cases

Hawkins: 48 cases

Johnson: 23 cases

Sullivan: 119 cases

Unicoi: 8 cases

Washington: 116 cases

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,304 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,002 new cases.

The current 14-day rate is the highest in nearly a month.

There have been 93,077 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +1, Sullivan +4, and Washington +2.

Three-day new deaths:

Carter: 2 new deaths

Hawkins: 1 death

Sullivan: 4 deaths

Washington: 2 deaths

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 21 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 14 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,550 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 1,916 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 53 from the previous day.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 591 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,306,796 cases.

The health department also reported 14 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,861 deaths.

There are currently 14,071 active cases in Tennessee, down 150 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,275,864 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 93,077 (73)

Inactive/recovered: 89,611 (119)

Deaths: 1,550 (7)

Active cases: 1,916 (-53)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,800 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 10,427 (+14)

Deaths: 225 (0)

Active cases: 148 (-7)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,130 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 13,676 (+8)

Deaths: 247 (0)

Active cases: 207 (-4)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,635 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 10,232 (+22)

Deaths: 180 (+1)

Active cases: 223 (-10)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,876 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 3,686 (+16)

Deaths: 52 (0)

Active cases: 138 (-15)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 27,828 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 26,791 (+31)

Deaths: 443 (+4)

Active cases: 594 (-7)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,218 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 3,119 (+2)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 34 (+2)

Washington County

Total cases: 22,590 (+16)

Inactive/recovered: 21,680 (+26)

Deaths: 338 (+2)

Active cases: 572 (-12)