NE Tennessee sees near record number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CDC data: Tennessee leads nation in new cases per 100K

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 773 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths, and 568 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

That is the second-highest increase in new cases since the pandemic began, just five cases shy of the all-time high of 778 new cases reported on Dec. 13.

Today also marks the second straight day of 700-plus new cases. That has only happened once, on Dec. 12–13 when new cases peaked, as mentioned above.

Vaccinations

No significant vaccination milestones were reached today, however, Washington County is on the verge of reaching 50% of its population fully vaccinated.

As of today, 209,935 people, or about 41.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There have been 10,825 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are up 21% from a week ago and up 123% from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +81, Greene +126, Hawkins +92, Johnson +29, Sullivan +254, Unicoi +36, and Washington +155.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 4,081 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 3,417 new cases.

There have been 71,307 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Cases Per 100K

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Greene and Unicoi counties have significantly higher new case rates per population than the other five counties.

Northeast Tennessee’s 7-day case rate per 100,000 is not only higher than the state’s rate, it also tops the national rate. According to the latest data from the CDC, Tennessee has the highest rate of new cases per population in the country.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 1,354 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 33% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

New cases among school-aged children are up 8% from a week ago and up 1,047% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths by county: Carter +2, Greene +1, and Sullivan +1.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 41 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 24 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,203 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -11, Greene +27, Hawkins +37, Johnson +8, Sullivan +105, Unicoi +30, and Washington +5.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +127, Greene +256, Hawkins +137, Johnson +48, Sullivan +335, Unicoi +117, and Washington +182.

There are currently a record-high 6,609 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, an increase of 201 cases from yesterday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 9,641 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,061,228 cases.

The health department also reported 32 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,518 deaths.

There are currently a record-high 82,187 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,438 from yesterday.

According to the health department, there are currently 3,338 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state, the second-highest number of current coronavirus hospitalizations reported.

Health officials have reported 965,523 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 71,307 (773)

Inactive/recovered: 63,495 (568)

Deaths: 1,203 (4)

Active cases: 6,609 (201)

Carter County

Total cases: 8,487 (+81)

Inactive/recovered: 7,424 (+90)

Deaths: 183 (+2)

Active cases: 880 (-11)

Greene County

Total cases: 10,189 (+126)

Inactive/recovered: 8,937 (+98)

Deaths: 181 (+1)

Active cases: 1,071 (+27)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 7,874 (+92)

Inactive/recovered: 7,012 (+55)

Deaths: 130 (0)

Active cases: 732 (+37)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,834 (+29)

Inactive/recovered: 2,600 (+21)

Deaths: 40 (0)

Active cases: 194 (+8)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 21,447 (+254)

Inactive/recovered: 19,110 (+148)

Deaths: 346 (+1)

Active cases: 1,991 (+105)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,529 (+36)

Inactive/recovered: 2,186 (+6)

Deaths: 54 (0)

Active cases: 289 (+30)

Washington County

Total cases: 17,947 (+155)

Inactive/recovered: 16,226 (+150)

Deaths: 269 (0)

Active cases: 1,452 (+5)