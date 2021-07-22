NE Tennessee sees largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in over 2 months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 100 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 20 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 194,437 people, or about 38.45% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +7, Greene +10, Hawkins +17, Johnson +1, Sullivan +37, Unicoi 0, and Washington +28.

With 100 new cases reported, today marks the first triple-digit increase in new cases since early May.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 331 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 171 new cases.

The 14-day new case average stands at 35.9 new cases per day, the highest since late May.

There have been 58,476 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported Thursday in Northeast Tennessee.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported two new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, four deaths were reported.

There have been 1,093 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +7, Hawkins +14, Johnson +1, Sullivan +29, Unicoi 0, and Washington +26.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +3, Greene +37, Hawkins +15, Johnson +7, Sullivan +58, Unicoi -3, and Washington +58.

There are currently 433 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 80 cases from yesterday. The last time the region’s active case count was this high was on May 22.

Active cases have increased by 175 cases since last Thursday.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,468 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 879,262 cases.

The health department also reported 15 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,666 deaths.

There are currently 8,879 active cases in Tennessee, up 954 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 857,717 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 58,476 (100)

Inactive/recovered: 56,950 (20)

Deaths: 1,093 (0)

Active cases: 433 (80)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,833 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 6,640 (+4)

Deaths: 162 (0)

Active cases: 31 (+3)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,126 (+10)

Inactive/recovered: 7,903 (+3)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 64 (+7)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,416 (+17)

Inactive/recovered: 6,244 (+3)

Deaths: 115 (0)

Active cases: 57 (+14)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,468 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,413 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 16 (+1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,550 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 17,088 (+8)

Deaths: 313 (0)

Active cases: 149 (+29)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,078 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,024 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 4 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 15,005 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 14,638 (+2)

Deaths: 255 (0)

Active cases: 112 (+26)