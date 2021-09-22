NE Tennessee sees 21 new COVID-19 deaths over two-day period

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — After the Tennessee Department of Health did not post updated COVID-19 data yesterday, Wednesday’s data update shows there were 21 new COVID-19 deaths over the two-day period in Northeast Tennessee.

The seven-county region saw 17 deaths on Monday and four on Tuesday, according to TDH.

The region also added 795 new cases during those two days — 374 on Monday and 421 on Tuesday.

The Department of Health has not said why COVID-19 numbers were not updated yesterday.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Carter +1 and Greene +3.

New deaths for the previous day: Carter +5, Greene +3, Hawkins +2, Sullivan +5, and Washington +2.

Carter County currently has a much higher rate of new deaths per population than other counties. The county’s rate is nearly double Northeast Tennessee’s average of 10.1 new deaths per 100,000 people for the past week.

Greene County also has a significantly higher rate of 7-day deaths per population.

The region’s 7-day death rate per 100,000 people is still nearly double the state’s rate, which is slightly more than double the national rate.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 51 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 45 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,334 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +55, Greene +70, Hawkins +44, Johnson +27, Sullivan +126, Unicoi +15, and Washington +84.

New cases for the previous day: Carter +57, Greene +47, Hawkins +59, Johnson +19, Sullivan +89, Unicoi +12, and Washington +91.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 2,698 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 4,373 new cases.

There have been 82,341 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators. Johnson County now has the highest new case rate per population in the region. It also has the lowest vaccination rate.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 505 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 19% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 47% from a week ago and down 58% from a month ago.

Active Cases

Since Monday’s data update, Northeast Tennessee’s active case count has dropped by nearly 500 cases.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -151, Greene -253, Hawkins -198, Johnson +19, Sullivan -290, Unicoi -35, and Washington -299.

Vaccinations

New vaccinations in Northeast Tennessee have flatlined. There have been 7,941 new vaccinations over the past week. New vaccinations are down 1% from a week ago and down 13% from a month ago.

As of today, 221,887 people, or about 43.9% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

Northeast Tennessee continues to trail the state and nation in percent of population fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 4,859 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,199,956 cases.

The health department also reported 96 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 14,677 deaths.

There are currently 62,530 active cases in Tennessee, down 5,601 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,122,749 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 82,341 (421)

Inactive/recovered: 76,031 (904)

Deaths: 1,334 (4)

Active cases: 4,976 (-487)

Carter County

Total cases: 9,749 (+55)

Inactive/recovered: 8,963 (+89)

Deaths: 202 (+1)

Active cases: 584 (-35)

Greene County

Total cases: 12,157 (+70)

Inactive/recovered: 11,111 (+155)

Deaths: 208 (+3)

Active cases: 838 (-88)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,395 (+44)

Inactive/recovered: 8,570 (+144)

Deaths: 144 (0)

Active cases: 681 (-100)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,247 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 2,991 (+33)

Deaths: 44 (0)

Active cases: 212 (-6)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 24,603 (+126)

Inactive/recovered: 22,767 (+289)

Deaths: 382 (0)

Active cases: 1,454 (-163)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,942 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 2,686 (+31)

Deaths: 56 (0)

Active cases: 200 (-16)

Washington County

Total cases: 20,248 (+84)

Inactive/recovered: 18,943 (+163)

Deaths: 298 (0)

Active cases: 1,007 (-79)