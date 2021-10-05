NE Tennessee reaches 45% fully vaccinated amid declining vaccination rate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 201 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 432 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 227,811 people, or about 45.1% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

However, the region’s vaccination rate has been on a steady decline since last month.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +20, Greene +40, Hawkins +34, Johnson +5, Sullivan +39, Unicoi +9, and Washington +54.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 1,567 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 2,294 new cases.

There have been 85,797 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 293 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 19% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 33% from a week ago and down 73% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Greene +3 and Sullivan +4.

Greene and Hawkins counties currently lead the region in 7-day deaths per population.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 31 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 35 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,396 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

TDH reported 2,922 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, the region’s lowest active case count since mid-August.

Greene County currently has the highest number of active cases per population.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,200 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,241,204 cases.

The health department also reported 81 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,404 deaths.

There are currently 36,098 active cases in Tennessee, down 2,111 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,189,702 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 85,797 (201)

Inactive/recovered: 81,479 (432)

Deaths: 1,396 (7)

Active cases: 2,922 (-238)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,138 (+20)

Inactive/recovered: 9,645 (+58)

Deaths: 204 (0)

Active cases: 289 (-38)

Greene County

Total cases: 12,820 (+40)

Inactive/recovered: 12,028 (+72)

Deaths: 221 (+3)

Active cases: 571 (-35)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 9,827 (+34)

Inactive/recovered: 9,286 (+44)

Deaths: 158 (0)

Active cases: 383 (-10)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,398 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 3,231 (+19)

Deaths: 45 (0)

Active cases: 122 (-14)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 25,626 (+39)

Inactive/recovered: 24,318 (+117)

Deaths: 398 (+4)

Active cases: 910 (-82)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,053 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 2,902 (+19)

Deaths: 59 (0)

Active cases: 92 (-10)

Washington County

Total cases: 20,935 (+54)

Inactive/recovered: 20,069 (+103)

Deaths: 311 (0)

Active cases: 555 (-49)