NE Tennessee reaches 40% fully vaccinated; 472 new cases reported Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 472 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 213 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

This marks the largest single-day case increase since Jan. 7, when 634 new cases were reported.

Vaccinations

Northeast Tennessee reached a vaccination milestone on Wednesday with 40% of the population, or 202,485 people, now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Just under 45% of the population has received at least one dose.

The region has logged 5,216 new vaccine recipients over the past week, a 47% increase from two weeks ago and a 148% increase from a month ago.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +64, Greene +61, Hawkins +41, Johnson +14, Sullivan +143, Unicoi +6, and Washington +143.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 2,312 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,499 new cases.

The region’s average of 330 new cases per day is the highest new case average since Jan. 13.

There have been 63,812 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

Two new deaths were reported in Carter County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 19 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 17 deaths were reported.

The current average of 2.7 new deaths per day is the highest since Feb. 25.

There have been 1,138 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +42, Greene +20, Hawkins +12, Johnson +7, Sullivan +69, Unicoi +1, and Washington +106.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter +153, Greene +114, Hawkins +98, Johnson +33, Sullivan +292, Unicoi +12, and Washington +299.

There are currently 3,546 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 257 cases from yesterday.

The last time active cases were this high: Jan. 16.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,491 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 963,647 cases.

The health department also reported 27 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,045 deaths.

There are currently 51,013 active cases in Tennessee, up 1,620 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 899,589 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 63,812 (472)

Inactive/recovered: 59,128 (213)

Deaths: 1,138 (2)

Active cases: 3,546 (257)

Carter County

Total cases: 7,471 (+64)

Inactive/recovered: 6,852 (+20)

Deaths: 171 (+2)

Active cases: 448 (+42)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,939 (+61)

Inactive/recovered: 8,255 (+41)

Deaths: 165 (0)

Active cases: 519 (+20)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 7,060 (+41)

Inactive/recovered: 6,511 (+29)

Deaths: 124 (0)

Active cases: 425 (+12)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,612 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 2,485 (+7)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 88 (+7)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 19,216 (+143)

Inactive/recovered: 17,766 (+74)

Deaths: 328 (0)

Active cases: 1,122 (+69)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,227 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 2,086 (+5)

Deaths: 51 (0)

Active cases: 90 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 16,287 (+143)

Inactive/recovered: 15,173 (+37)

Deaths: 260 (0)

Active cases: 854 (+106)