NE Tennessee adds 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 178 over the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 89 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday.

Over the weekend, the region added 178 cases and no new deaths.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +6, Greene +5, Hawkins +5, Johnson +1, Sullivan -21, Unicoi +1, and Washington +18.

Today is the third day in a row in which fewer than 100 new cases were reported.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 744 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 817 new cases.

There have been 55,354 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

No new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Monday or over the weekend, marking three consecutive days of no new fatalities.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported four new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, four deaths were reported.

There have been 1,033 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -10, Greene -1, Hawkins -8, Johnson -1, Sullivan -20, Unicoi +1, and Washington -5.

Active cases have dropped for four days now.

There are currently 1,420 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 44 cases from yesterday and down 125 from Friday.

Four counties have seen an increase in active cases over the past seven days: Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan and Unicoi.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 530 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 843,059 cases.

The health department also reported six new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,152 deaths.

There are currently 13,137 active cases in Tennessee, down 275 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 817,770 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 843,059 as of April 26, 2021 including 12,152 deaths, 785 current hospitalizations and 817,770 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 6.20%. For the full report with additional weekend data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/hOqefzMeAe — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 26, 2021

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 55,354 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 52,901 (+89)

Deaths: 1,033 (0)

Active cases: 1,420 (-44)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,541 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 6,252 (+16)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 133 (-10)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,802 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 7,543 (+6)

Deaths: 152 (0)

Active cases: 107 (-1)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,887 (+5)

Inactive/recovered: 5,638 (+13)

Deaths: 107 (0)

Active cases: 142 (-8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,353 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 2,243 (+2)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 72 (-1)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,425 (-21)

Inactive/recovered: 15,556 (+29)

Deaths: 287 (0)

Active cases: 582 (-20)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,982 (+1)

Inactive/recovered: 1,878 (0)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 55 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,364 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 13,791 (+23)

Deaths: 244 (0)

Active cases: 329 (-5)