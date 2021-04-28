NE Tennessee adds 119 COVID-19 cases, 1 death Wednesday as active cases drop for 6th day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 119 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 128 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.
New Cases
New cases by county: Carter +12, Greene +7, Hawkins +26, Johnson +2, Sullivan +31, Unicoi +6, and Washington +35.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 779 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 750 new cases.
There have been 55,597 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
New Deaths
One new death was reported in Washington County.
Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported five new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, two deaths were reported.
There have been 1,037 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.
Active Cases
Change in active cases by county: Carter +7, Greene -6, Hawkins +8, Johnson -3, Sullivan -24, Unicoi +2, and Washington +6.
There are currently 1,391 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 10 cases from yesterday. Active cases have dropped every day for the past six days.
Unicoi is currently the only county that has experienced an increase in active cases over the past seven days. Yesterday, three other counties had also seen an increase.
COVID-19 in Tennessee
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,134 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 845,380 cases.
The health department also reported 8 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,171 deaths.
There are currently 12,768 active cases in Tennessee, down 104 from yesterday.
Health officials have reported 820,441 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.
The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)
Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 55,597 (+119)
Inactive/recovered: 53,169 (+128)
Deaths: 1,037 (+1)
Active cases: 1,391 (-10)
Carter County
Total cases: 6,562 (+12)
Inactive/recovered: 6,271 (+5)
Deaths: 156 (0)
Active cases: 135 (+7)
Greene County
Total cases: 7,814 (+7)
Inactive/recovered: 7,561 (+13)
Deaths: 153 (0)
Active cases: 100 (-6)
Hawkins County
Total cases: 5,927 (+26)
Inactive/recovered: 5,671 (+18)
Deaths: 107 (0)
Active cases: 149 (+8)
Johnson County
Total cases: 2,365 (+2)
Inactive/recovered: 2,258 (+5)
Deaths: 38 (0)
Active cases: 69 (-3)
Sullivan County
Total cases: 16,506 (+31)
Inactive/recovered: 15,658 (+55)
Deaths: 289 (0)
Active cases: 559 (-24)
Unicoi County
Total cases: 1,998 (+6)
Inactive/recovered: 1,889 (+4)
Deaths: 49 (0)
Active cases: 60 (+2)
Washington County
Total cases: 14,425 (+35)
Inactive/recovered: 13,861 (+28)
Deaths: 245 (+1)
Active cases: 319 (+6)