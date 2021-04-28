NE Tennessee adds 119 COVID-19 cases, 1 death Wednesday as active cases drop for 6th day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 119 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 128 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +12, Greene +7, Hawkins +26, Johnson +2, Sullivan +31, Unicoi +6, and Washington +35.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 779 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 750 new cases.

There have been 55,597 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Washington County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported five new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, two deaths were reported.

There have been 1,037 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +7, Greene -6, Hawkins +8, Johnson -3, Sullivan -24, Unicoi +2, and Washington +6.

There are currently 1,391 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 10 cases from yesterday. Active cases have dropped every day for the past six days.

Unicoi is currently the only county that has experienced an increase in active cases over the past seven days. Yesterday, three other counties had also seen an increase.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 1,134 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 845,380 cases.

The health department also reported 8 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,171 deaths.

There are currently 12,768 active cases in Tennessee, down 104 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 820,441 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 845,380 as of April 28, 2021 including 12,171 deaths, 823 current hospitalizations and 820,441 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.34%. For the full report with additional weekend data: https://t.co/VKLzoGeSR5. pic.twitter.com/tS8tTbaMNX — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 28, 2021

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 55,597 (+119)

Inactive/recovered: 53,169 (+128)

Deaths: 1,037 (+1)

Active cases: 1,391 (-10)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,562 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 6,271 (+5)

Deaths: 156 (0)

Active cases: 135 (+7)

Greene County

Total cases: 7,814 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 7,561 (+13)

Deaths: 153 (0)

Active cases: 100 (-6)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 5,927 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 5,671 (+18)

Deaths: 107 (0)

Active cases: 149 (+8)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,365 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 2,258 (+5)

Deaths: 38 (0)

Active cases: 69 (-3)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 16,506 (+31)

Inactive/recovered: 15,658 (+55)

Deaths: 289 (0)

Active cases: 559 (-24)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,998 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 1,889 (+4)

Deaths: 49 (0)

Active cases: 60 (+2)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,425 (+35)

Inactive/recovered: 13,861 (+28)

Deaths: 245 (+1)

Active cases: 319 (+6)