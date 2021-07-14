NE Tennessee active cases climb above 200 again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 44 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 13 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Note: The Tennessee Department of Health did not post a full update Tuesday.

Vaccinations

As of today, 192,525 people, or about 38.08% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New Cases

New cases by county: Carter +3, Greene +8, Hawkins +7, Johnson 0, Sullivan +13, Unicoi 0, and Washington +13.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 175 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 101 new cases.

There have been 58,119 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

New Deaths

One new death was reported in Hawkins County.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported six new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, one death was reported.

There have been 1,091 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter +2, Greene +7, Hawkins +4, Johnson 0, Sullivan +9, Unicoi 0, and Washington +8.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -1, Greene +8, Hawkins +15, Johnson +3, Sullivan +19, Unicoi -1, and Washington +27.

There are currently 232 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up 30 cases from yesterday.

On Tuesday, the region surpassed 200 active cases for the first time since June 6. Active cases have been trending upward since dropping to 109 on June 27.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 836 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 872,362 cases.

The health department also reported nine new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 12,625 deaths.

There are currently 4,773 active cases in Tennessee, up 580 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 854,964 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 58,119 (44)

Inactive/recovered: 56,796 (13)

Deaths: 1,091 (1)

Active cases: 232 (30)

Carter County

Total cases: 6,796 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 6,609 (+1)

Deaths: 161 (0)

Active cases: 26 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 8,071 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 7,887 (+1)

Deaths: 159 (0)

Active cases: 25 (+7)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 6,376 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 6,224 (+2)

Deaths: 115 (+1)

Active cases: 37 (+4)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,455 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,407 (0)

Deaths: 39 (0)

Active cases: 9 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 17,428 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 17,040 (+4)

Deaths: 313 (0)

Active cases: 75 (+9)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,076 (0)

Inactive/recovered: 2,019 (0)

Deaths: 50 (0)

Active cases: 7 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 14,917 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 14,610 (+5)

Deaths: 254 (0)

Active cases: 53 (+8)