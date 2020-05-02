NCDHHS: Over 11K COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 420 deaths

Photo: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 11, 509 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

Saturday, officials reported 420 deaths and 502 current coronavirus hospitalizations.

On Friday, NCDHHS reported a total of 399 deaths and 547 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

139,475 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Watauga County has eight confirmed cases.

Ashe County and Mitchell County both report five cases each.

