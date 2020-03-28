NCDHHS: Cases of COVID-19 rise to 935 in North Carolina, 5 cases in Watauga County

Photo: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

NORTH CAROLINA (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that the COVID-19 count in the state rose to 935 Saturday morning.

According to NCDHHS, 4 deaths have been attributed to the virus in North Carolina, as of Saturday.

The state currently has 87 cases in the hospital, 10 more than was reported Friday.

Watauga County has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is one more than Friday’s numbers.

17 cases have been confirmed in Buncombe County.

17,527 people have been tested so far, according to NCDHHS.

