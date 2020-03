Photo: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services rose to 763 on Friday.

According to NCDHHS, 3 deaths have been attributed to the virus in North Carolina, as of Friday.

Watauga County has four confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is one more than Thursday’s numbers.

15 cases have been confirmed in Buncombe County.

15,136 people have been tested so far, according to NCDHHS.

