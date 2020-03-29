NCDHHS: Cases of COVID-19 rise to 1,040 in North Carolina, 5 cases in Watauga County

NORTH CAROLINA (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that the COVID-19 count in the state rose to 1,040 Sunday morning.
According to NCDHHS, 4 deaths have been attributed to the virus in North Carolina, as of Sunday, remaining the same as reported Saturday.
The state currently has 91 cases in the hospital, 4 more than was reported Saturday.
Watauga County Sunday still reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the same as Saturday.
17 cases have been confirmed in Buncombe County.
18,945 people have been tested so far, according to NCDHHS.
