NCDHHS: Cases of COVID-19 rise to 1,040 in North Carolina, 5 cases in Watauga County

NORTH CAROLINA (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that the COVID-19 count in the state rose to 1,040 Sunday morning.

According to NCDHHS, 4 deaths have been attributed to the virus in North Carolina, as of Sunday, remaining the same as reported Saturday.

The state currently has 91 cases in the hospital, 4 more than was reported Saturday.

Watauga County Sunday still reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is the same as Saturday.

17 cases have been confirmed in Buncombe County.

18,945 people have been tested so far, according to NCDHHS.

To see a complete county-by-county map of the confirmed cases in NC, click here.

For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.