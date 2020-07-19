NCDHHS: 99,778 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 7 new cases in counties along Tennessee border

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 99,778 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.
The department also reported 1,115 hospitalizations and more than 1.3 million coronavirus tests completed.
On Monday, NCDHHS estimated that 67,124 patients had recovered from COVID-19. You can read the full report on that estimation by clicking here.
Ashe County — 73 cases / 1 death
Avery County — 42 cases (1 new case)
Madison County — 22 cases (1 new case)
Mitchell County — 60 cases / 1 death
Watauga County — 176 cases (4 new cases)
Yancey County — 67 cases (1 new case)
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.
