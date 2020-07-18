NCDHHS: 97,958 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; new cases in counties along Tennessee border

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 97,958 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The department also reported 1,154 hospitalizations and more than 1.3 million coronavirus tests completed.

On Monday, NCDHHS estimated that 67,124 patients had recovered from COVID-19. You can read the full report on that estimation by clicking here.

Ashe County — 73 cases / 1 death (6 new cases)

Avery County — 41 cases (2 new cases)

Madison County — 21 cases (1 new case)

Mitchell County — 60 cases / 1 death (2 new cases)

Watauga County — 172 cases (9 new cases)

Yancey County — 66 cases (1 new case)

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.