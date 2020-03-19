NCDHHS: 97 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 2 in Watauga County

Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force gives update on outbreak
Photo: NCDHHS

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – North Carolina has 97 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

NCDHHS reports on its website Thursday that there are 97 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There have been 2,505 tests completed as of Thursday, March 19.

No deaths linked to the virus have been reported in North Carolina.

Watauga County now has two confirmed cases, up from the single case in the county that was reported on Sunday.

You can read the full report and see the map of confirmed cases in the state by clicking here.

