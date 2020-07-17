NCDHHS: 95,477 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 67,124 presumed recoveries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 95,477 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.

NCDHHS reported a total of 1,606 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

The department also reported 1,180 hospitalizations and more than 1.3 million coronavirus tests completed.

On Monday, NCDHHS estimated that 67,124 patients had recovered from COVID-19. You can read the full report on that estimation by clicking here.

Ashe County — 67 cases / 1 death

Avery County — 39 cases

Madison County — 20 cases

Mitchell County — 58 cases / 1 death

Watauga County — 163 cases

Yancey County — 65 cases

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

