NCDHHS: 9,142 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 306 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 9,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

On Sunday, NCDHHS reported a total of 306 deaths and 451 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

On Saturday, NCDHHS reported there had been 289 deaths and 473 current hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

109,920 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

According to NCDHHS, there are four cases in Ashe County, eight in Watauga County and five in Mitchell County.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.