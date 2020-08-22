NCDHHS: 902 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in regional North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 153,641 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The department also reported 996 hospitalizations and over two million novel coronavirus tests completed.

NCDHHS Saturday reported a total of 902 COVID-19 cases, and 5 total COVID-19 related deaths locally.

Ashe County — 182 cases, 1 death

Avery County — 118 cases

Madison County — 57 cases, 1 death

Mitchell County — 84 cases, 3 deaths

Watauga County — 376 cases

Yancey County — 85 cases

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

