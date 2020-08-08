NCDHHS: 89 new COVID-19 cases reported in regional North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 134,766 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The department also reported 1,129 hospitalizations and more than 1.9 million novel coronavirus tests completed.

NCDHHS reports 2,160 total deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus. Deaths are updated every Tuesday and Friday by 4 p.m.

Ashe County — 157 cases / 1 death (38 new case)

Avery County — 93 cases (10 new cases)

Madison County — 45 cases (7 new cases)

Mitchell County — 78 cases / 2 deaths (1 new case)

Watauga County — 287 cases (31 new cases)

Yancey County — 74 cases (2 new cases)

