NCDHHS: 8,830 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 299 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 8,830 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

On Sunday, NCDHHS reported a total of 299 deaths and 451 current hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

On Saturday, NCDHHS reported there had been 289 deaths and 456 current hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

107,894 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

According to NCDHHS, there are four cases in Ashe County, eight in Watauga County and five in Mitchell County. This means no new cases were reported near the Tri-Cities region on Sunday, showing no change from Saturday’s report.

