NCDHHS: 87,528 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 16 new cases along Tenn. border

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 87,528 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

The department also reported 1,040 hospitalizations and 1,220,486 coronavirus tests completed.

Ashe County — 64 cases / 1 death (1 new case)

Avery County — 30 cases (4 new cases)

Madison County — 18 cases (1 new case)

Mitchell County — 56 cases (1 new case)

Watauga County — 128 cases (8 new cases)

Yancey County — 60 cases (1 new case)

