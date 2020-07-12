NCDHHS: 85,701 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 9 new cases along Tenn. border

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 85,701 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The department also reported 1,070 hospitalizations and 1,199,575 coronavirus tests completed.

On Monday, NCDHHS estimated that 55,318 patients had recovered from COVID-19. You can read the full report on that estimation by clicking here.

Ashe County — 63 cases / 1 death (1 new case)

Avery County — 26 cases

Madison County — 17 cases

Mitchell County — 55 cases

Watauga County — 120 cases (4 new cases)

Yancey County — 59 cases (4 new cases)

