NCDHHS: 83,793 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 7 new cases along Tenn. border

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 83,793 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The department also reported 1,093 hospitalizations and 1,179,058 coronavirus tests completed.

On Monday, NCDHHS estimated that 55,318 patients had recovered from COVID-19. You can read the full report on that estimation by clicking here.

Ashe County — 62 cases / 1 death

Avery County — 26 cases (3 new cases)

Madison County — 17 cases (2 new cases)

Mitchell County — 55 cases

Watauga County — 116 cases

Yancey County — 55 cases (2 new cases)

