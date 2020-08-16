NCDHHS: 829 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths reported in regional North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 144,952 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.
The department also reported 934 hospitalizations and 1.9 million novel coronavirus tests completed.
NCDHHS Sunday reported a total of 829 COVID-19 cases, and 5 total COVID-19 related deaths.
Ashe County — 174 cases, 1 death
Avery County — 107 cases
Madison County — 49 cases, 1 death
Mitchell County — 80 cases, 3 deaths
Watauga County — 339 cases
Yancey County — 80 cases
