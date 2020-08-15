NCDHHS: 814 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths in regional North Carolina counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 143,706 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday

The department also reported 1,032 hospitalizations and 1.9 million novel coronavirus tests completed.

Ashe County — 168 cases, 1 death

Avery County — 106 cases

Madison County — 49 cases, 1 death

Mitchell County — 80 cases, 3 deaths

Watauga County — 331 cases

Yancey County — 80 cases

