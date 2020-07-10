NCDHHS: 81,331 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 13 new cases along Tenn. border

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 81,331 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.
NCDHHS reports a total of 1,479 deaths attributed to the virus.
The department also reported 1,046 hospitalizations and over a million coronavirus tests completed.
On Monday, NCDHHS estimated that 55,318 patients had recovered from COVID-19. You can read the full report on that estimation by clicking here.
Ashe County — 63 cases / 1 death (2 new cases)
Avery County — 23 cases (2 new cases)
Madison County — 15 cases
Mitchell County — 55 cases
Watauga County — 116 cases (8 new cases)
Yancey County — 53 cases (1 new case)
