NCDHHS: 79,349 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 108 total cases in Watauga County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 75,875 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

NCDHHS reports a total of 1,461 deaths attributed to the virus.

The department also reported 1,034 hospitalizations and over a million coronavirus tests completed.

On Monday, NCDHHS estimated that 55,318 patients had recovered from COVID-19. You can read the full report on that estimation by clicking here.

Ashe County — 61 cases / 1 death

Avery County — 21 cases (2 new cases)

Madison County — 15 cases

Mitchell County — 56 cases (4 new cases)

Watauga County — 108 cases (4 new cases)

Yancey County — 52 cases

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.