NCDHHS: 72,983 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; rise in cases in counties along TN border

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 72,983 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

The department also reported 949 hospitalizations and over a million coronavirus tests completed.

Ashe County — 57 cases / 1 death

Avery County — 15 cases

Madison County — 16 cases

Mitchell County — 44 cases

Watauga County — 93 cases

Yancey County — 49 cases

Buncombe County— 675 cases / 29 deaths

