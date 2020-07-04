NCDHHS: 71,654 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 83 total cases Watauga County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 71,654 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

The department also reported 945 hospitalizations and over a million coronavirus tests completed.

Ashe County — 54 cases / 1 death

Avery County — 14 cases

Madison County — 14 cases

Mitchell County — 43 cases

Watauga County — 83 cases

Yancey County — 44 cases

Buncombe County— 646 cases / 29 deaths

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

