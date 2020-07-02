NCDHHS: 68,142 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 75 total cases Watauga County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 66,513 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

A total of 1,391 deaths in the state have been attributed to the virus.

The department also reported 912 hospitalizations and 971,120 coronavirus tests completed.

On Monday, NCDHHS estimated 45,538 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

Ashe County — 54 cases / 1 death

Avery County — 13 cases

Madison County — 13 cases

Mitchell County — 34 cases

Watauga County — 75 cases

Yancey County — 43 cases

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

