NCDHHS: 6,493 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 172 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 6,493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Sunday, NCDHHS reported there had been 172 deaths and 465 current hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

78,772 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Watagua County has 8 confirmed cases, while Ashe County has 4, according to NCDHHS. Buncombe County has 46 confirmed cases with three confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

