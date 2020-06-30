NCDHHS: 64,670 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WJHL) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 64,670 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

The department also reported 908 hospitalizations and 910,033 coronavirus tests completed.

Ashe County — 54 cases / 1 death

Avery County — 12 cases

Madison County — 12 cases

Mitchell County — 32 cases

Watauga County — 68 cases

Yancey County — 43 cases

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.