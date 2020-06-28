NCDHHS: 62,142 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there have been a total of 62,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.
890 hospitalizations are reported in the state.
871,905 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.
Ashe County/ 52 cases/ 1 death
Yancey County/ 43 cases
Watauga County/ 65 cases
Mitchell County/ 29 cases
Madison County/ 12 cases
Avery County/ 9 cases
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.
