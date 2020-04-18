NCDHHS: 6,140 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 164 deaths

Photo: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 6,140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Saturday, NCDHHS reported there had been 164 deaths and 388 current hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

76,211 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

