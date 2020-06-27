NCDHHS: 60,537 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there have been a total of 60,537 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

888 hospitalizations are reported in the state.

855,131 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 52 cases/ 1 death

Yancey County/ 43 cases

Watauga County/ 58 cases

Mitchell County/ 27 cases

Madison County/ 11 cases

Avery County/ 9 cases

