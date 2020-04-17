NCDHHS: 5,859 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 152 deaths

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 5,859 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Friday, NCDHHS reported there had been 142 deaths and 429 current hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

72,981 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Mitchell County saw an increase of one case from Thursday, bringing the county total to five cases.

Ashe County still reports four cases, and Watauga County reports eight cases.

