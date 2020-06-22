NCDHHS: 53,605 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 49 total cases in Watauga County

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there have been a total of 53,605 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

NCDHHS reported a total of 1,223 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the state on Monday.

870 hospitalizations are reported in the state.

757,345 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 47 cases/ 1 death

Yancey County/ 35 cases

Watauga County/ 49 cases

Mitchell County/ 26 cases

Madison County/ 6 cases

Avery County/ 8 cases

