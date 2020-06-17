NCDHHS: 46,855 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; new cases in Mitchell and Yancey counties

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there have been a total of 46,855 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

667,422 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

There are currently 846 hospitalizations and 1,168 deaths throughout North Carolina, according to the report.

Ashe County/ 43 cases/ 1 death

Yancey County/ 31 cases

Watauga County/ 41 cases

Mitchell County/ 19 cases

Madison County/ 5 cases

Avery County/ 6 cases

On Wednesday, Yancey County reported two new cases, and Mitchell County reported three new cases.

On Monday, NCDHHS reported there were an estimated 29,219 recoveries from COVID-19 in the state.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.