NCDHHS: 45,853 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 29,219 estimated recoveries

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there have been a total of 45,853 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.

651,421 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

There are currently 829 hospitalizations and 1,154 deaths throughout North Carolina, according to the report.

Ashe County/ 43 cases/ 1 death

Yancey County/ 29 cases

Watauga County/ 41 cases

Mitchell County/ 16 cases

Madison County/ 5 cases

Avery County/ 6 cases

On Tuesday, Yancey and Mitchell counties reported an increase of two cases.

Watauga County decreased by three cases, most likely indicating a discrepancy in initial reporting.

On Monday, NCDHHS reported there were an estimated 29,219 recoveries from COVID-19 in the state.

