NCDHHS: 4,520 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 81 deaths

Photo: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 4,520 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

On Sunday, NCDHHS reported there had been 81 deaths and 331 hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

62,139 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

