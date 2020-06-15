NCDHHS: 45,102 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; new cases in Watauga and Yancey counties

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there have been a total of 45,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

638,479 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

There are currently 797 hospitalizations and 1,118 deaths throughout North Carolina, according to the report.

Ashe County/ 43 cases/ 1 death

Yancey County/ 27 cases

Watauga County/ 44 cases

Mitchell County/ 16 cases

Madison County/ 5 cases

Avery County/ 6 cases

On Monday, Watauga and Ashe counties both reported one new case each.

