NCDHHS: 44,119 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 2 new cases in Yancey County

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there have been a total of 44,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

627,130 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

There are currently 798 hospitalizations throughout North Carolina, according to the report.

Ashe County/ 43 cases/ 1 death

Yancey County/ 26 cases

Watauga County/ 43 cases

Mitchell County/ 16 cases

Madison County/ 5 cases

Avery County/ 6 cases

Yancey County reported two new cases Sunday.

