NCDHHS: 44,119 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 2 new cases in Yancey County

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there have been a total of 44,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.
627,130 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.
There are currently 798 hospitalizations throughout North Carolina, according to the report.
Ashe County/ 43 cases/ 1 death
Yancey County/ 26 cases
Watauga County/ 43 cases
Mitchell County/ 16 cases
Madison County/ 5 cases
Avery County/ 6 cases
Yancey County reported two new cases Sunday.
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.