NCDHHS: 42,676 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; 5 new cases in Watauga County

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there have been a total of 42,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

611,690 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

There are currently 823 hospitalizations and 1,064 deaths throughout North Carolina, according to the report.

Ashe County/ 43 cases/ 1 death

Yancey County/ 24 cases

Watauga County/ 43 cases

Mitchell County/ 16 cases

Madison County/ 5 cases

Avery County/ 6 cases

One new case in Madison, Mitchell, and Yancey Counties, respectively. Watauga County reported five new cases Saturday.

On Wednesday, NCDHHS reported the first COVID-19 death in Ashe County.

