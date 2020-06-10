NCDHHS: 38,171 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; first death in Ashe County

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there have been a total of 38,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.

553,650 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

There are currently 780 hospitalizations and 1,053 deaths throughout North Carolina, according to the report.

On Monday, NCDHHS estimated that there have been 23,653 recoveries from COVID-19 across the state.

Ashe County/ 42 cases/ 1 death

Yancey County/ 22 cases

Watauga County/ 39 cases

Mitchell County/ 13 cases

Madison County/ 3 cases

Avery County/ 6 cases

On Wednesday, NCDHHS reported the first COVID-19 death in Ashe County.

Yancey County reported an increase of two cases on Wednesday.

