NCDHHS: 37,160 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina; more than 23K presumed recoveries

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there have been a total of 37,160 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.
535,711 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.
There are currently 739 hospitalizations and 1,006 deaths throughout North Carolina, according to the report.
On Monday, NCDHHS estimated that there have been 23,653 recoveries from COVID-19 across the state.
Ashe County/ 41 cases
Yancey County/ 21 cases
Watauga County/ 39 cases
Mitchell County/ 13 cases
Madison County/ 3 cases
Avery County/ 6 cases
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.
