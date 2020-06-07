NCDHHS: 35,546 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there have been a total of 35,546 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.

511,226 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

Ashe County/ 40 cases

Yancey County/ 21 cases

Watauga County/ 40 cases

Mitchell County/ 14 cases

Madison County/ 3 cases

Avery County/ 3 cases

Two new cases were reported in Watauga County Sunday.

There are currently 696 hospitalizations throughout North Carolina, according to the report.

For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.

