NCDHHS: 34,625 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, new cases in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there have been a total of 34,625 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.
497,350 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.
Ashe County/ 40 cases
Yancey County/ 21 cases
Watauga County/ 38 cases
Mitchell County/ 14 cases
Madison County/ 3 cases
Avery County/ 3 cases
There are currently 708 hospitalizations throughout North Carolina, according to the report.
On Monday, NCDHHS released an estimated 18,860 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.
NCDHHS releases recovery estimates every Monday at 4 p.m.
For a complete county-by-county map of confirmed coronavirus cases in North Carolina, click here.
