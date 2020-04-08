NCDHHS: 3,426 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina, 53 deaths

1  of  3
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported there are 3,426 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

NCDHHS reported on Wednesday there have been 53 deaths and 386 hospitalizations attributed to the virus in North Carolina.

42,987 people have been tested in the state, according to NCDHHS.

A new case in Mitchell County was reported, bring the county total to three.

On Wednesday, Watauga County still reports eight cases of COVID-19.

Ashe County still reports just two cases.

